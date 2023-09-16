Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, believes there is no evidence to back the selection of Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood in Test cricket.

Masood has had a decent run in the Test team so far, but has failed to convince Latif that he deserves his place.

Most recently, the 33-year-old made 97 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 32.33.

“I am not getting evidence of Shan’s selection,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the men in green won 3-0.

He also wasn’t selected for the Asia Cup, where Pakistan started with a 238-run victory over Nepal.

They then shared one point apiece with India after their match was rained off before beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Super Four match.

Things went downhill for the men in green after this as they lost to India by 228 runs and to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method, which led to them being eliminated from the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

