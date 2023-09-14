Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm Pakistan pace bowler, said he will think about putting his name forward for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024 when he becomes eligible since he will be a British citizen.

Amir is refusing to get overexcited right now as he knows there are many hurdles to cross. He further stated that he “doesn’t know what will happen tomorrow.”

However, as the IPL draws nearer, he will make a decision on whether he will include his name in the auction.

“[Talking of IPL], there is one more year to go. What will be the scenario at that time… I always say that I go step by step. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, and I [will] start thinking about playing IPL in 2024,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “When I get my passport…whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get… I will avail it.”

Pakistan have been in solid form lately as they defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before claiming a 3-0 victory over Afghanistan in an ODI series.

Currently, they are featuring in the Asia Cup and started their campaign with a dominant 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was rained off.

Despite this, they made it to the Super Fours and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Their unbeaten run was halted when they came up against India once again as the men in blue thrashed them by 228 runs.

Pakistan will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

