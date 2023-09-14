Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Muhammad Hurraira, the fast rising Pakistan top order batsman, said he feels “blessed” to have had the opportunity to learn from captain Babar Azam.

Azam is one of the top batsmen in the world right now as he consistently scores runs in all three formats of the game.

Having had the chance to engage in a “detailed discussion” with the 28-year-old, Hurraira made full use of the opportunity since he is widely considered to be on the fringe of selection in the Test team.

The 21-year-old from Sialkot has been bossing it in first-class cricket as he has scored 2,312 in 25 matches, which includes eight centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 66.05.

Currently, he is playing for Faisalabad Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“I got to learn from Babar bhai and I had a detailed discussion with him as well. I feel blessed to learn from him,” Hurraira was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He then made 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.66.

Currently, he is playing in the Asia Cup and amassed 178 runs in four games, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 59.33.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was ruined by rain.

Having qualified for the Super Fours, the men in green defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, but were then thrashed by 228 runs when going up against India.

Pakistan will look to bounce back from that devastating loss when they take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

