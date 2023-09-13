Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ahmed Shehzad, the top order batsman, believes the legendary Shoaib Akhtar is the most threatening Pakistan bowler he has ever faced.

Shehzad got the opportunity to face the Rawalpindi Express and acknowledged that he found it tough.

Akhtar troubled many batsmen with his blistering pace, lethal bouncers and toe-crushing yorkers.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, he holds the record for the fastest ball in international cricket at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

“I can’t recollect any other bowler apart from Shoaib Akhtar. When I was new to the team, he was already THE Shoaib Akhtar. So I faced six-eight balls from a reverse-swinging old ball against Akhtar,” Shehzad said on a YouTube podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and then proceeded to whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

The men in green are now playing in the Asia Cup, where they began with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Despite this, Pakistan qualified for the Super Fours and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, they were dealt their first loss by India, who crushed them by 228 runs.

Next up for the men in green will be a Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

