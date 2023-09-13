Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Chris Gayle, the flamboyant West Indies opening batsman, believes that the India and Pakistan players should “demand a lot of money” when they play each other in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The two sides are scheduled to battle on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Considering the huge amount of revenue generated when the two arch-rivals face off, Gayle feels that the players have every right to ask for more pay.

“Whenever those teams (India and Pakistan) play, especially in a World Cup, the revenues they generate is humongous. One game can take care of the entire ICC event. Pakistan and India players should demand a lot of money for those games because those games are high-paid games TV-wise,” he told PTI as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t control the board or the ICC. If I was in their position I would want a lot more.”

Pakistan have been in good form lately as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before crushing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Right now, they are involved in the Asia Cup and started with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India when their match was abandoned due to rain.

Despite this, the men in green qualified for the Super Fours and went on to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

In their Super Four rematch against India, Pakistan were dealt their first loss of the tournament as they were demolished by 228 runs.

Next up for them will be a showdown against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

