Umar Gul is hoping to see Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah in the squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India as he possesses “rapid pace.”

Gul noted that he has been impressed with the 20-year-old’s bowling in T20 cricket, but acknowledged that ODIs will be a whole different challenge.

If the men in green plan to invest in Ihsanullah on a long-term basis, then they need to keep giving him chances to perform.

Based on how he does, improvements can be suggested so that the Matta native becomes a bigger asset going forward.

“While he has demonstrated his prowess in T20s with his rapid pace and aggressive bowling, we need to observe his performance in the… World Cup to gauge how well he can adapt and prepare for the challenges ahead,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah shot to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Multan Sultans and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker.

In the 12 matches he played for the Sultans, he took 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Following this, he was included in the Pakistan team and featured in four T20Is, where he took six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He also got the chance to make his ODI debut against New Zealand in April 2023, but went wicketless in that match.

The newly-discovered pace sensation wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan are now playing in the Asia Cup and started with a comprehensive 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was ruined by rain.

Despite this, they made it through to the Super Four stage and continued to impress as they hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, in their clash against India, they suffered their first loss as they were crushed by 228 runs.

Pakistan’s next Super Four game will be against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

