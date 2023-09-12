Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the former chief selector, expects Muhammad Hurraira to break into the Pakistan Test team really soon as he has been doing well for two to three years.

The 21-year-old from Sialkot has been dominating in first-class cricket as he has amassed 2,252 runs in 24 matches, which includes eight centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 68.24.

With a top score of 311, Hurraira has shown that he is capable of batting for long periods of time.

In Rasheed’s eyes, he feels it is only a matter of time before the rising star gets into Pakistan’s playing XI in Test cricket.

“Hurraira has been performing for two to three years,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hurraira was picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, but didn’t feature in either match.

However, he wasn’t included in the team for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan or the Asia Cup, where the men in green have defeated Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was ruined by rain, and beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Pakistan’s unbeaten run was ended when they lost to India by 228 runs in the Super Four stage.

Next up for the men in green will be a Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Has rapid pace, Umar Gul hoping aggressive bowler picked in Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup team

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 6084 ( 87.29 % ) No! 886 ( 12.71 % )

Like this: Like Loading...