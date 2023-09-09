Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former captain, has expressed his disappointment towards the fact that Pakistan continue to select top order batsman Shan Masood in the Test team.

Latif noted that if Pakistan’s selectors are taking a data-driven approach when picking players, then they must have selected the 33-year-old after turning off their computer.

His dislike of the selection decision comes after Masood recently scored 97 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 32.33.

“If you are using data, then that means you have selected Shan after turning your computer off,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“However, our computer is on. We need evidence when judging [the] selection of someone.”

Masood was not picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka or the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point with India after their match was rained off, and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Next up for the men in green will be a Super Four clash with India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I see him taking Azhar Ali’s spot in the Pakistan Test team, Haroon Rasheed picks 21-year-old as perfect successor

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5895 ( 87.51 % ) No! 841 ( 12.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...