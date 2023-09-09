Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul has pointed out that pace bowlers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain are unable to get into the Pakistan team right now.

Hasan was a regular pick at one point, but his inconsistent bowling ultimately led to him being dropped from the side.

As for Hasnain, he was touted as one of the brightest pace prospects in the country, but after having to tweak his action when it was found to be illegal, he suffered the same fate as Hasan.

The duo have also seen their opportunities dry up since Pakistan have a well-established pace attack that currently consists of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

On top of this, they face plenty of competition for the back-up spots, with youngsters like Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan all vying to make their presence felt.

“Honestly, if you talk about Hasan Ali or Mohammad Hasnain… they are not able to secure their place in the team,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and followed that up with a 3-0 victory over Afghanistan in an ODI series.

The men in green are currently involved in the Asia Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal.

Following this, they shared one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain after the men in blue were bowled out for 266.

Despite this, the men in green advanced to the Super Four stage and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

Pakistan will now take on India once again on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Was the computer off, Rashid Latif dislikes selection of Pakistan batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5896 ( 87.52 % ) No! 841 ( 12.48 % )

Like this: Like Loading...