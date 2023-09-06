Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, said top order batsman Shan Masood is the “most hardworking player in Pakistan cricket”.

Amir’s comments come after the 33-year-old was allegedly called ‘parchi’ by fans during the national team’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand in May.

The word ‘parchi’ is often used against players who people think have gotten into the team through favouritism or recommendations from others.

In this case though, Amir feels it is wrong for fans to call Masood this as he believes the batsman has earned his spot.

“I still believe Shan is the most hardworking player in Pakistan cricket,” he said on Twitter.

Masood, who was born in Kuwait, recently played for Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 97 runs, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 32.33.

His contribution was part of a strong overall team performance that helped Pakistan claim a 2-0 series win.

Masood was not selected for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the men in green won 3-0,

He also wasn’t picked for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs and shared one point apiece with India after their match was rained off.

Having made it through to the Super Four stage, Pakistan will now face Bangladesh on September 6 in Lahore.

After that, they will go up against India once again on September 10.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

