Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azhar Mahmood, the head coach of Islamabad United, said Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah “is a phenomenal talent”.

The 20-year-old was one of the standout performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently made his international debut as he played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Ihsanullah is a phenomenal talent,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Ihsanullah wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also didn’t make the cut for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India after rain ruined their match.

Despite this, the men in green advanced to the Super Four stage, where they will play Bangladesh and India.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2417 ( 70.36 % ) He is ok! 713 ( 20.76 % ) He is overrated! 305 ( 8.88 % )

