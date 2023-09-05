Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Omair Bin Yousuf, one of Pakistan’s young batting prospects, said captain Babar Azam doesn’t mess around as he has been on a dominant streak for a while.

Azam has scored runs regularly and played a number of match-winning knocks across all three formats over the last few years.

Yousuf admitted it is amazing to see how the 28-year-old has continued to exceed expectations for so long.

“Babar Azam continues to do that even today,” he told PakPassion while addressing how destructive Azam has been.

The Pakistan skipper recently made 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He followed that up with 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Right now, he is leading Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he scored a sensational 151 in the team’s 238-run win over Nepal.

As for the clash with India, he didn’t get to bat as the match was rained off after the men in blue scored 266.

Despite this, Pakistan are through to the Super Four.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

