Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Salman Ali Agha, the middle order batsman, admitted he can’t describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s batting in words since it is that good.

Azam is one of the elite run-scorers in the game today and often features in the Fab Four, which comprises the top four batsmen at the moment.

Salman conceded that it’s admirable to see how the 28-year-old is able to keep posting big scores when he has the pressure of the captaincy constantly hovering over him.

“Words fall short when you have to describe his batting,” he said on the Pitch Side End of Day Studio Show as quoted by Cricwick.

Salman and Azam were recently involved in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

The 29-year-old scored 221 runs, which included a career-best 132 not out, at an average of 221, while the Pakistan skipper finished with 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

They then featured in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, with Azam making 113 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

As for Salman, he accumulated 59 runs at an average of 29.50.

The men in green are now participating in the Asia Cup and began their campaign with a comprehensive 238-run win over Nepal.

Azam was brilliant during that game as he struck a sensational 151, which came off 131 balls and included 14 boundaries and four sixes.

Salman, meanwhile, scored five runs.

Pakistan’s next match will be their highly-anticipated clash against India on September 2 in Pallekele.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Can’t help but admire a fantastic player, Paul Farbrace admits Pakistan batsman plays the game the right way

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5373 ( 87.38 % ) No! 776 ( 12.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...