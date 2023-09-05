Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Zaman Khan, one of Pakistan’s new fast bowling gems, has lavished praise on team director Mickey Arthur, calling him the “best coach and mentor.”

Since Arthur is also head coach of Derbyshire, he gave Zaman a chance to put his skills on show in the 2023 Vitality Blast and the 21-year-old didn’t disappoint as he was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 14 games at an average of 16.56 and an economy rate of 8.28.

The Mirpur native subsequently featured in the Global T20 Canada, where he picked up seven wickets in six matches for the Toronto Nationals at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 7.10.

Following this, he returned to England to play in The Hundred and finished with two wickets in five games for the Manchester Originals at an average of 73.50 and an economy rate of 10.37.

“Mickey Arthur is the best coach and mentor,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also isn’t part of the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, where the men in green kicked off their campaign with a brutal 238-run win over Nepal.

Their next match against India was rained off halfway through after the men in blue scored 266 runs.

Despite this, Pakistan have qualified for the Super Four stage.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

