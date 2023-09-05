Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Virender Sehwag, one of India’s most entertaining openers, has called legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq “Asia’s greatest middle order batter.”

Inzamam, who is currently Pakistan’s chief selector, enjoyed a stellar international career and is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen the country ever produced.

He accumulated 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

The 53-year-old from Multan also made 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

As for his T20I career, he scored 11 not out in the one match he played.

“Everyone talks about Sachin Tendulkar, but I believe Inzamam was Asia’s greatest middle order batter,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing in the Asia Cup, where they began with a 238-run demolition of Nepal.

Their next match against India was rained off after the men in blue scored 266.

Despite this, the men in green are through to the Super Four stage.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

