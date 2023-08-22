Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman said he always lets fellow Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq know when he has made a mistake.

He noted that Imam does the way whenever he makes an error, which shows that the duo have a strong relationship and “understand each other’s game”.

Zaman and Imam regularly open the batting for Pakistan in ODIs and are tasked with setting a solid foundation for the other batsmen to build on.

“I enjoy playing alongside Imam and we understand each other’s game. If he makes a mistake then I inform him and he does the same,” the 33-year-old from Mardan was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Imam recently played in Pakistan’s 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, but Zaman was not part of the squad.

However, both of them have been included in the team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following that, the men in green will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

