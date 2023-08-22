Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul has advised Pakistan pace sensation Ihsanullah not to slow down and continue bowling at speeds over 150 kph.

It was the 20-year-old’s pace and wicket-taking abilities that got him noticed during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the second-highest wicket-taker.

In the 12 matches he played for the Multan Sultans, he took 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

His brilliant bowling catapulted him into the Pakistan team and he subsequently played in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“I told Ihsanullah to stick with his skill and continue bowling at hard lengths and bowl fast,” Gul told the Pitch Side show as quoted by Cricwick.

Ihsanullah wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

He is also not part of the squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will take place in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26, or the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

