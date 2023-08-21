Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, said Mohammad Haris is a batsman who tries to dominate opposition teams by attacking relentlessly.

Haris is one of the up-and-coming future stars in Pakistan and showed off his power-hitting skills during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), during which he played for the Peshawar Zalmi under Azam’s captaincy.

In the 12 matches he featured in, the 22-year-old scored 350 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Given his brilliant strike-rate, Azam acknowledged just how deadly Haris can be when Pakistan are in need of a batsman to be aggressive.

“He tries to dominate the opponent,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following PSL 8, Haris got the opportunity to play for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Most recently, he played for B-Love Kandy in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he amassed 213 runs in seven matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 30.42 and a strike-rate of 138.31.

Haris is now set to play for Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, the men in green will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

