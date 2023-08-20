Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower, the Multan Sultans head coach, said fast rising Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah made full use of the opportunities he was given in 2022.

After shining last year, the 20-year-old shot to fame in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played under Flower’s guidance for the Sultans.

Ihsanullah took the cricketing world by storm as he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“He got a couple of chances last year and he did really well,” Flower told ESPNcricinfo.

Following PSL 8, Ihsanullah got the opportunity to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

He wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

Ihsanullah was also not selected for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26, or the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can bat at number seven with a strike-rate of 140, Saeed Ajmal on Pakistan spinner who is a handy ball striker

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2416 ( 70.38 % ) He is ok! 713 ( 20.77 % ) He is overrated! 304 ( 8.86 % )

Like this: Like Loading...