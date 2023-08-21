Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England batsman Joe Root said India superstar Virat Kohli has a “very different” batting style in comparison to other elite players such as Pakistan captain Babar Azam, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australia’s Steve Smith.

He said because of this, it makes it almost possible to rank the quartet, who regularly feature in the Fab Four discussion, along with Root. The Fab four relates to the top four batsmen in world cricket at the moment.

In addition to Kohli’s style of play, Root pointed out that the former India captain’s technique differs from those of his counterparts.

“I can’t rank them, that’s the beauty of cricket. It is not just one way to do it. You look at those four guys, they all play very differently but it is very effective and they all are wonderful players,” he told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

“Virat has got a very different style and technique to Kane Williamson to Babar to Steve Smith.”

Azam recently featured in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he made 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

He will now lead his side in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

The men in green will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Can’t praise him enough, Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakistan powerhouse who has overcome so much criticism

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 4523 ( 87.59 % ) No! 641 ( 12.41 % )

Like this: Like Loading...