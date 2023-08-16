Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez, the former all-rounder, believes that Pakistan batsman Salman Ali Agha is a potential middle order candidate in ODIs.

Salman has performed well in the 11 ODIs he has played thus far, scoring 337 runs at an average of 48.14.

Since the men in green need to strengthen their middle order, Hafeez feels the 29-year-old’s name has to be in the mix considering his solid performances to date.

“Not to forget, Salman Agha is a potential candidate as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Salman was recently involved in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and scored 221 runs, which included a career-best 132 not out, at an average of 221.

Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

They will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Big plus for Fakhar Zaman, Ramiz Raja identifies one area the powerful Pakistan opener excels in

What are your thoughts on Salman Ali Agha? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Salman Ali Agha? He is really good! 215 ( 43.79 % ) He is ok! 190 ( 38.7 % ) He is overrated! 86 ( 17.52 % )

Like this: Like Loading...