Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, firmly believes captain Babar Azam is not perfect and still has room to improve when it comes to his batting.

Azam is known as one of the most stylish cricketers in the world today and regularly scores runs across all three formats.

Despite being a technically gifted player, Arthur doesn’t want the 28-year-old to stagnate. Instead, he wants him to keep developing his game so be becomes even more of a threat.

“The exciting thing is that I still think Babar has room to keep on improving,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam recently scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

He will now lead the side in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will take place in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, the men in green will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

