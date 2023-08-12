Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez has advised Pakistan to make full use of Salman Ali Agha’s all-round potential as he can bat, bowl and field.

Salman has mostly starred as a batsman to date, but has been utilised as a bowler from time to time in Tests and ODIs.

However, Hafeez wants to see the men in green take full advantage of the 29-year-old’s skills beyond just his batting.

“His batting, bowling, and fielding can be utilised maximally,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Salman recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he amassed 221 runs, which included a career-best knock of 132 not out, at an average of 221.

Having won that series 2-0, Pakistan will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, the men in green will participate in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

