Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opener, said captain Babar Azam has a completely different mindset from everyone else as he stays calm even when the pressure is rising.

Azam is among the top batsmen in the world right now as he regularly scores runs in all three formats of the game.

Most recently, he made 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

“His mindset is very different from others – he never comes under pressure, even if the required rate is rising,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

The men in green will then be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

