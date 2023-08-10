Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said pace bowler Haris Rauf tends to get wickets easily when the opposition batsmen “take chances” against his bowling.

He noted that this is particularly the case in T20Is, where batsmen may be looking to hit big or boost the run rate.

Rauf, who is one of the fastest bowlers in Pakistan, has become a regular member of the national team in ODIs and T20Is due to his wicket-taking ability.

“In T20s, when batsmen take chances, he takes wickets easily,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

Rauf wasn’t selected for that series, but has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26, and the 2023 Asia Cup.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

