Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan captain Babar Azam takes things to a “new level” when it comes to his dedication to training and enhancing his skillset.

Azam’s determination to keep developing his game and get better is what has led to him becoming one of the most consistent run-scorers in the sport.

He recently led Pakistan to a 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, but only managed to make 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Nonetheless, Misbah praised the 28-year-old for his outstanding commitment to honing his overall game.

“He takes his practising and perfecting his skills to a new level,” he told The National.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

