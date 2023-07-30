Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, believes there is no threat of opener Imam-ul-Haq being dropped from the national team.

Imam has been a consistent performer for Pakistan in ODIs and Tests as he averages 51.30 and 38.78 respectively.

Most recently, he featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he made 57 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 28.50.

Despite the fact that the nepotism tag has lingered over Imam’s head since he is the nephew of former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, Latif doesn’t see the 27-year-old losing his spot anytime soon.

“There’s no threat to Imam’s position in the national team,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

