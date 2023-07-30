He deserved his chance, Babar Azam glad to see Pakistan batsman bossing it in ODIs

Posted on by
Babar Azam said Pakistan batsman Iftikhar Ahmed deserved his chance in ODIs

Babar Azam: “That is why we gave him a chance in ODIs because he has been playing great cricket for the last five-six months and we were struggling on those numbers so we are getting a lot of help from Iftikhar and Salman Ali Agha”

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, has no regrets about giving power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed a chance to prove his worth in ODIs as he has made full use of the opportunities given to him.

Azam acknowledged that the 32-year-old was doing well in T20Is for five to six months and thus deserved an opportunity to be trialled in the middle order in the 50-over format.

Since Pakistan have been on the lookout for batsmen who can fill those positions, he is glad that Iftikhar is shining.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Iftikhar scored 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

In addition to the Peshawar native, Azam praised Salman Ali Agha for his performances in the middle order.

“That is why we gave him a chance in ODIs because he has been playing great cricket for the last five-six months and we were struggling on those numbers so we are getting a lot of help from Iftikhar and Salman Ali Agha,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he made 76 runs at an average of 25.33. Despite this, the men in green still won the series 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Fans cheer for me the same way they did for Shahid Afridi, Pakistan six-hitting dynamo says

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup?
Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup?

Leave a Reply