Tayyab Tahir, the fast rising cricketer, said the Pakistan team needs more batsmen like him.

His comments come after he smashed a brilliant 108 off 71 balls, which included 12 boundaries and four sixes, against India in the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Thanks to his batting brilliance, Pakistan won by a convincing margin of 128 runs.

He noted he is batting exactly how the other batsmen in the national team should be and vowed not to stop playing his natural game until he is given a proper chance to prove his worth at the international level.

The 29-year-old from Gujrat played for the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 137 runs in five games, which included a top score of 65, at an average of 27.40 and a strike-rate of 144.21.

He was subsequently picked for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, where he made scores of 16, 13 and 10.

However, despite being in the squad for Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, he didn’t get the opportunity to play a single game.

Even though he missed out on the chance to make his ODI debut, Tahir has vowed to keep batting the way he always has been.

“I am batting the way that the Pakistan team needs players to bat and will continue to bat this way if I get the chance,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently taking on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series and hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

