Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, said he foresees Babar Azam continuing as Pakistan’s captain in the lead-up to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 28-year-old leads the men in green in all three formats right now, but he has been the target of criticism over his captaincy style.

Since Pakistan didn’t have a good home season, speculation started to rise about a potential split captaincy model being adopted. However, nothing came to fruition and Azam still continues to be in charge of the national team.

Latif doesn’t see it changing anytime soon and feels that the Lahore native has cemented his position as captain.

“Babar will remain captain,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka and made scores of 13 and 24 in the first Test in Galle, which his side won by four wickets.

The second Test will get underway on Monday in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

