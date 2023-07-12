Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi has questioned why Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah isn’t playing more regularly for the national team.

The 20-year-old rose to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently made his international debut when he featured in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, Afridi was annoyed that Ihsanullah only played one T20I and one ODI against New Zealand after performing well in the Afghanistan series.

“Ihsanullah bowled very well during the series against Afghanistan in Sharjah and therefore, it is unreasonable to not play him against New Zealand,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

