Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik, the veteran all-rounder, has warned Babar Azam to quit as Pakistan captain in order to benefit his batting in the long run.

While Azam has been scoring plenty of runs despite having the added pressure of leading the national team weighing down on his shoulders, Malik feels it is unsustainable.

He urged the 28-year-old to free himself of the captaincy burden so that he becomes free to focus on what he does best – scoring runs and breaking records.

“This will help Babar Azam make more records on an international level as the pressure on him will be limited to his batting,” the 41-year-old from Sialkot was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s next assignment as captain will be the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t force me to reveal your secrets, Umar Akmal threatens to air dirty laundry that will hurt Pakistan players’ families

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 5663 ( 79 % ) No! 1505 ( 21 % )

Like this: Like Loading...