Shadab Khan, the spin-bowling all-rounder, said Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf showed how good he is during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Faheem played under Shadab’s captaincy for Islamabad United in PSL 8.

In the 11 matches he featured in, the 29-year-old scored 215 runs, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 35.83 and a strike-rate of 149.30.

The Kasur native also claimed eight wickets at an average of 42.75 and an economy rate of 9.50.

“The way Faheem played and we know the calibre of him and he is showing it out there,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28, but Shadab and Faheem were not picked in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

