Moin Khan, the former Pakistan captain, has called left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir a “brilliant player”.

Moin got the chance to watch the 31-year-old in action during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he coached the Quetta Gladiators.

Amir, who hails from Gujjar Khan, represented the Karachi Kings in PSL 8 and finished with nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

“Amir is a brilliant player,” Moin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Having retired from international cricket in December 2020, Amir was not selected for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

He has hinted about potentially making an international comeback, but has taken no firm action to make it a reality.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

