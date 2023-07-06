Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is an outstanding Test batsman.
Upon starting his career, the 28-year-old struggled to be consistent in the longest format and has criticised as a result of it.
However, he has turned things around and now regularly makes big scores when playing Test matches at home or abroad.
Currently, Azam averages 48.63 in Test cricket, with nine centuries to his name after 47 matches.
“Babar is a very good batsman in Test cricket,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam’s next assignment will be captaining Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Wanted to test him, Najam Sethi talks about shocking Pakistan vice-captaincy decision