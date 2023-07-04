Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Daren Sammy, the West Indies limited overs head coach, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is close to perfect when it comes to the technical side of his batting.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the elite batsmen in the world, with many former and current cricketers admitting that he has the best-looking cover drive.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Peshawar Zalmi, the 28-year-old amassed 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

“You look at Babar and there is not much more you could add to his game from a technical aspect,” Sammy, who coaches the Zalmi, told PCB Digital.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he continued his magnificent run of form by scoring 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Thanks to this, the men in green claimed a 4-1 series win.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

