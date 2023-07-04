Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach, believes Ihsanullah is the type of bowler that can win the men in green many series and tournaments.

The 20-year-old speedster set the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) alight with his 150 kph thunderbolts and wicket-taking capabilities.

Ihsanullah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He has since gone on to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Overall, he has featured in four T20Is and taken six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He also made his ODI debut against New Zealand but went wicketless in the match.

Having seen the kind of impact Ihsanullah can have, Misbah wants him to keep being picked by the selectors.

“Ihsanullah is the kind of bowler who can win you series and tournaments,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 26 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

