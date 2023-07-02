Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Virender Sehwag, the legendary India opener, said his best friend in the Pakistan team was iconic 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Both players faced each other in numerous battles throughout their illustrious careers, but were firm friends off the field.

Sehwag revealed that he also keeps joking around with the Rawalpindi Express.

“I made many friends from the Pakistan team, but my closest friend was Shoaib Akhtar. He is a very dear friend, so I keep pulling his leg,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

