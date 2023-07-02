Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Moin Khan, the former Pakistan captain, has admitted that it was a painful decision for him to release his son Azam Khan from the Quetta Gladiators.

What made the decision tougher was the fact that Moin is the Gladiators’ head coach.

Azam subsequently joined Islamabad United and had a strong showing in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the 10 matches he played, the 24-year-old made 282 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Despite having to make the hard choice, Moin noted that it was for the betterment of his son’s career.

“Similarly, we had to release Azam Khan. It was for the betterment of his career because he was not getting a spot in [the] team as [a] wicketkeeper because we already had Sarfaraz as a keeper,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Azam has not been picked for it.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

