Naseem Shah, the Pakistan fast bowler, has made it clear that he is not getting engaged or married after a picture he uploaded sparked a lot of rumours and speculation.
He noted the image was “just a simple family Iftar picture with my family”.
Having clarified this, the 20-year-old wants people to stop spreading fake news about him.
“The last picture I posted wasn’t about getting engaged or nikkafied, mentioning ‘blessed’ doesn’t mean that it’s all about getting into a relationship or anything. Kindly stop misinterpreting as it was just a simple family Iftar picture with my family. I hope it’s clear now,” he wrote on an Instagram story as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Naseem will now represent Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
