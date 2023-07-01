Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Naseem Shah, the Pakistan fast bowler, has made it clear that he is not getting engaged or married after a picture he uploaded sparked a lot of rumours and speculation.

He noted the image was “just a simple family Iftar picture with my family”.

Having clarified this, the 20-year-old wants people to stop spreading fake news about him.

“The last picture I posted wasn’t about getting engaged or nikkafied, mentioning ‘blessed’ doesn’t mean that it’s all about getting into a relationship or anything. Kindly stop misinterpreting as it was just a simple family Iftar picture with my family. I hope it’s clear now,” he wrote on an Instagram story as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem will now represent Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 2069 ( 73.95 % ) He is ok! 508 ( 18.16 % ) He is overrated! 221 ( 7.9 % )

