Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand fast bowler, said he told Pakistan captain Babar Azam that he is “the best player in the country”.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in Tests, ODIs and T20Is for the past few years.

Even in the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, he made his presence felt with the bat, scoring 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“I told Babar that you are the best player in the country,” Doull was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now go up against Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

