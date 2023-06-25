Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam “won’t inflict damage” on opposing teams if he gets to face five balls in an over in T20Is.

Azam opens the batting with Mohammad Rizwan in the shortest format, but Harbhajan noted that it would be better to let Rizwan get a single off the first ball of the over.

Both Pakistan batsmen have faced a torrent of criticism for their slow batting in T20Is, with their critics slamming them for putting unnecessary pressure on the middle order.

“Let [Mohammad] Rizwan take a single and bowl five deliveries to Babar because he won’t inflict damage on you,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and Rizwan will next be in action for Pakistan during their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Boundaries from the first ball, Pakistan opener admits he likes to go big right away

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48784 ( 12.11 % ) Babar Azam 306045 ( 75.96 % ) Steve Smith 6960 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8800 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 65 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14041 ( 3.49 % ) Joe Root 3098 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2911 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1290 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2730 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1320 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3614 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 799 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2441 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...