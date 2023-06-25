Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman, the aggressive Pakistan left-handed opener, said he likes to go big right away by hitting boundaries from the first ball of a match.

Zaman has been in excellent form lately, which was evident by his magnificent performance in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The 33-year-old from Mardan accumulated 363 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 90.75.

While he is always on the lookout for boundaries, Zaman noted that when he gets bowled good deliveries, he wants to score singles off those too in order to keep the scoreboard ticking and rotate the strike.

“I try to go for boundaries from the very first ball and make the most of the good balls by rotating the strike,” he told PCB Digital.

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, but Zaman was not included in the team that was announced.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 939 ( 69.09 % ) He is ok! 290 ( 21.34 % ) He is overrated! 130 ( 9.57 % )

