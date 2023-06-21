Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the Pakistan limited overs vice-captain, said Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub are “reliable batters” who can “carry the top order”.

Shafique, 23, is Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket, but recently featured in the team’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

As for Ayub, he earned a call-up to the national team following a stellar campaign in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Given how well both batsmen have done so far, Shadab sees big futures ahead for both of them.

“In Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, we [have] reliable batters who can carry the top order,” the Mianwali native was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in July. Shafique has been selected for the series, but Shadab and Ayub were not.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He may struggle if he is demoted, Inzamam-ul-Haq on top order Pakistan batsman

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1604 ( 82.64 % ) He is ok! 245 ( 12.62 % ) He is overrated! 92 ( 4.74 % )

Like this: Like Loading...