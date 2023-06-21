Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Shadab Khan, the Pakistan limited overs vice-captain, said Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub are “reliable batters” who can “carry the top order”.
Shafique, 23, is Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket, but recently featured in the team’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.
As for Ayub, he earned a call-up to the national team following a stellar campaign in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The 21-year-old amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.
Given how well both batsmen have done so far, Shadab sees big futures ahead for both of them.
“In Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, we [have] reliable batters who can carry the top order,” the Mianwali native was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in July. Shafique has been selected for the series, but Shadab and Ayub were not.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
