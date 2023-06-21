Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Australia batsman Ricky Ponting said he loves watching Pakistan captain Babar Azam in action.

Azam is one of the most technically gifted batsmen in the world, with many former and current cricketers saying he has the most elegant cover drive out of anyone today.

The 28-year-old has also established himself as a run-scoring machine as he averages 48.63 in Tests, 59.17 in ODIs and 41.48 in T20Is.

Given how brilliant he is with the bat and the fact that he regularly wins matches for the men in green, Ponting conceded that it’s a joy to watch Azam whenever he is out at the crease.

“I love watching him play,” the former Australia skipper said while speaking on The ICC Review.

Azam’s next assignment will be captaining Pakistan during their tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will consist of two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: They can carry the top order, Shadab Khan on two young Pakistan batsmen with big futures

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48764 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 305623 ( 75.95 % ) Steve Smith 6954 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8792 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 65 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14037 ( 3.49 % ) Joe Root 3088 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2903 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1289 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2726 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1319 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3597 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 798 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2440 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...