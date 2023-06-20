Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Jason Roy, the explosive England opener, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “beautiful player to watch”.

Roy got the opportunity to see the 28-year-old in action up close and personal while playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam was in brilliant form throughout PSL 8, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He continued his form in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, amassing 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.07.

The Lahore-born batsman then scored 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

Roy acknowledged that when Azam is firing on all cylinders, he is simply too good as he provides plenty of entertainment.

“He is a beautiful player to watch,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them tour Sri Lanka in July for two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Bowling with good pace, Andy Flower on Pakistan speedster hitting scorching speeds of 94 mph

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48764 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 305621 ( 75.95 % ) Steve Smith 6954 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8792 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 65 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14037 ( 3.49 % ) Joe Root 3088 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2903 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1289 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2726 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1318 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3597 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 798 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2440 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...