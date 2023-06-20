Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Jason Roy, the explosive England opener, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “beautiful player to watch”.
Roy got the opportunity to see the 28-year-old in action up close and personal while playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Azam was in brilliant form throughout PSL 8, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.
He continued his form in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, amassing 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.07.
The Lahore-born batsman then scored 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.
Roy acknowledged that when Azam is firing on all cylinders, he is simply too good as he provides plenty of entertainment.
“He is a beautiful player to watch,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan’s next assignment will see them tour Sri Lanka in July for two Test matches.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
