Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower sees great potential in Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah as he admitted the 20-year-old emerging talent is “bowling with good pace”.

Flower got the opportunity to work with Ihsanullah as head coach of the Multan Sultans during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During PSL 8, the young pace bowler became a household name as he was hitting speeds of 152 kph (94 mph) and proved to be too much to handle for many batsmen.

He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“He’s bowling with good pace,” Flower told ESPNcricinfo.

Ihsanullah’s brilliant performances in the PSL earned him a call-up to the Pakistan team and he subsequently featured in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan will now tour Sri Lanka for two Tests in July, but Ihsanullah was not included in the team.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

