Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aamer Jamal, the 26-year-old Pakistan seamer, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “very kind to everyone” and gives plenty of chances to younger players.

His comments come after he played under Azam’s leadership for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Jamal noted that the 28-year-old provides opportunities to youngsters as he wants to increase their confidence and judge which players could be useful assets for the national team in the future.

“He has been very kind to everyone and especially the youngsters. He has been promoting youngsters and boosting their morale in every situation,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In PSL 8, the Mianwali native took nine wickets in six matches at an average of 25.88 and an economy rate of 10.75.

Azam, meanwhile, recently led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Jamal could potentially make his Pakistan debut in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

