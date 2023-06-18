Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik said powerful top order batsman Saim Ayub shouldn’t be included in the Pakistan team right now as he doesn’t want his talent to be wasted.

He noted that it is too early to pick the 21-year-old as he needs more time to grow and develop his game at the domestic level.

Ayub shot to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he made 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He has since gone on to play eight T20Is for Pakistan in their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand, but Malik would prefer if the Karachi-born batsman improved his game before being selected in the national team.

“Please, don’t waste his talent by including him now in the national team,” the 41-year-old veteran cricketer told Cricket Pakistan.

Ayub was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

