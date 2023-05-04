Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Tayyab Tahir said he can’t call captain Babar Azam a legend of the game just yet.

Explaining the key reason why, the 29-year-old pointed out that Azam is still playing, which means he could still accomplish many more incredible feats.

Many former and current cricketers believe that the 28-year-old batting superstar could become Pakistan’s greatest-ever batsman, especially given what he has already achieved so far.

With plenty of years still ahead of him, many feel the possibilities are endless in terms of the milestones and records Azam could set.

“I won’t call him a legend yet as he is still playing,” Tahir told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand and started off by amassing 130 runs in the five-match T20I series, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06. Despite his performance, the series concluded as a 2-2 draw.

Pakistan and New Zealand are now playing five ODIs, where he has accumulated 168 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 56.

With a 3-0 lead in hand, Pakistan have already secured the series heading into the fourth ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

